Germany's Klaus Ernst Calls For Negotiations With Russia Amid Soaring Gas Prices: Report

Amid the soaring gas prices in the country, Germany's left-wing leader and chairman of the Energy Committee in the Parliament, Klaus Ernst has called for negotiations with the Russian government. He claimed that the energy sanctions imposed on Russia are proving to be a "grave error" and Germany can't afford to suffer owing to its own sanctions. Ernst further underscored that the upcoming winter will not be kind to many people or industries in the country because of skyrocketing inflation caused by increased energy prices.

"A major recession is imminent. In the energy sector, it is above all the sanctions against Russia. The announcement that Russian energy supplies will be prevented without regard to agreements or contracts is causing an economic slump," Ernst remarked, Berliner Zeitung - a German Daily reported. According to him, it is necessary to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources, and it makes sense to diversify energy imports. Ernst also argued that jeopardizing the energy supply of Europe's largest economy makes no sense as it harms people and does not help Ukraine in any way.

German leader Ernst calls on government to restart talks with Russia

The left-wing German leader also slammed the government saying that the Economic Ministry's frantic attempts to replace Russian oil and gas supplies with supplies from other nations have also failed. Ernst further stated that the German government's decision is proving to be "politically stupid" to break treaties with Russia through sanctions. He also called on the government to restart talks with Russia on the issue related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. "How else can the energy supply be secured than in direct talks with Russia? Nord Stream 2 must not be taboo. An agreement with Russia could quickly stabilize the energy supply, increase supply and help in lowing the energy prices," Ernst noted.

Ukraine denounces German leaders' calls to launch Nord Stream 2

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has criticised German leaders' calls to initiate talks regarding Nord Stream 2. "Calls by some German politicians to launch NS2 for a little while and close it later are totally irrational. This resembles drug addiction when a person says “Just one last time!” without realizing the devastating consequences of each “last time”. Addiction to Russian gas kills! [sic]," he wrote on Twitter.

Calls by some German politicians to launch NS2 for a little while and close it later are totally irrational. This resembles drug addiction, when a person says “Just one last time!” without realizing the devastating consequences of each “last time”. Addiction to Russian gas kills! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) August 19, 2022

Germany would no longer depend on Russian gas: Energy Minister

Earlier on August 15, German Vice-Chancellor and Energy Minister Robert Habeck announced that Berlin will no longer depend on Russian gas. He further stated that the country would work to rebuild its energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, the German government has asked its citizens to cut down on their energy consumption after Russian energy giant, Gazprom, reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline to Berlin.

Image: AP/Twitter/@Ernst_Klaus