Germany's Public Heath Chief Proposes Afternoon Naps & Cold Foot Baths Amid Rising Heat

As temperatures rise in Germany, the head of the country's public health officers association, Johannes Niessen, has advised businesses to contemplate the idea of permitting midday siestas for their employees. He also proposed the implementation of cold foot baths under desks as a way to help staff stay cool during the heat, reported Sky News.

Johannes Niessen shared his remarks with the German media amidst a scorching heatwave that saw temperatures soaring to 38.8°C (101.84°F) in the southern region of the country.

In response to his suggestion of midday siestas and the use of cold foot baths, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach expressed his support, stating that adopting the concept of a siesta, commonly observed in Spain and other southern European nations, would undoubtedly be a favourable idea to help workers cope with the heat during the hottest part of the day.

Issuing advice to deal with the hot weather in Germany, Niessen said, "Get up early, work productively in the morning, and take a siesta at midday.

"People are not as efficient in strong heat as they are otherwise. Moreover, bad sleep in the absence of cooling in the night leads to concentration problems," he said.

He also called for "sufficient fans and lighter clothing, even if the attire rules for an office don't allow it".

"A cold foot bath under the desk would be another option to stay cool while working from home," he added.

Unlike Southern Europe, Germany has not experienced the same extreme temperatures this week. Nevertheless, the country has been enduring sweltering conditions in the mid-30s Celsius, with Bavaria witnessing the highest temperature recorded so far at 38.8°C.

Heatwave intensifies across southern Europe

On Monday, the World Meteorological Organisation issued a warning regarding the ongoing heatwave in Southern Europe. Experts believe that this extreme heat is a result of a combination of climate change and the presence of an El Niño weather pattern. Furthermore, the organisation predicts that the heatwave is expected to escalate in intensity throughout the course of the week.

The situation across Europe remains concerning, as the UN weather agency has issued a warning that temperatures on the continent could potentially surpass the record of 48.8°C (119.84°F) set in Sicily, Italy two years ago.

Greece is bracing for a second heatwave, which is anticipated to strike on Thursday. As of now, three significant wildfires have been raging outside Athens for a second consecutive day.

Meanwhile, in Italy, health authorities have raised concerns about the extreme temperatures forecasted in 20 cities, with the number expected to increase to 23 on Wednesday. This heatwave is affecting cities from Bolzano in the north to Palermo in the south.

Spain is grappling with a prolonged drought, which has raised alarm about the heightened risk of wildfires in the country.

On the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands, a wildfire has been raging for four consecutive days, prompting around 400 firefighters, along with nine water-dumping aircraft, to work tirelessly to extinguish the flames and contain the blaze.

Similarly, in Switzerland's southwestern Wallis region, a wildfire on a mountainside has required the efforts of approximately 150 firefighters, police, soldiers, and other emergency teams, with support from helicopters, to combat the fire.

The severity of the situation led to the evacuation of residents from four villages and hamlets in the affected areas to ensure their safety and protect them from the advancing fire.