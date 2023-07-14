Global Indian Diaspora Matters As Much As Citizens: PM Modi

While addressing the Indian Diaspora at La Seine Musicale in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of Indian diaspora living abroad for India. While delivering the speech he listed India’s evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Iraq and Sudan during tumultuous situations in the respective countries.

PM stated, “India is working towards becoming a developed country in the next 25 years...International agencies say that India is a bright spot...India has a lot of potential for investments. The Indian government is committed to providing facilities & safety to all Indians who are settled abroad...whether it's Ukraine or Sudan, Afghanistan, or Iraq, we have always come forward to protect our countrymen. Indian settled abroad are equally important to us like the citizens of India,”

Talking about the priority of India for Indian people residing abroad, he said, “Every Indian living abroad is as much a priority for us as my countryman living in India. A few years back, when NITI Aayog was formed, we gave a proper place to the potential and contribution of the Indian diaspora. I am happy to say that the issues regarding OCI cards in Reunion Island have been resolved now. Now OCI card issues have started happening there.”

"This year India will be hosting the G-20 Presidency, India's efforts for climate change, and other challenges are being admired by everyone," PM Modi added.

PM Modi in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a red carpet earlier in the day when he landed in Paris for a two-day visit. While there, he will meet with President Emmanuel Macron and have extensive discussions with him, as well as participate alongside Macron as the Guest of Honour in the festivities of French National Day on July 14.

Elisabeth Borne, the French prime minister, gave PM Modi a special welcome at the airport. At the airport, Prime Minister Modi was also accorded a guard of honour, and both nations' anthems were also played.