Greece Implements Crowd Control Measures As Acropolis Struggles To Cope With Tourists

The Acropolis, a renowned symbol of ancient Greece, is facing a modern challenge as unprecedented visitor numbers strain its capacity. With the rise in sightseers since the Covid-19 pandemic and chaotic scenes at its entrance, the Greek government has taken decisive action to implement crowd control measures.

The country's cultural minister, Lina Mendoni, recently announced that new measures will be fully enforced by the end of the month. This comes in response to a staggering 80 percent increase in visits during June and early July compared to 2019. To alleviate the problem of overcrowding, authorities plan to introduce a time-slot system, fast-lane entry points for organized tourist groups, and electronic ticketing.

Cruise ships are the major cause of congestion

These measures aim to address the growing congestion caused by the arrival of massive cruise ships that unload thousands of passengers at the nearby port of Piraeus. According to a report from Guardian, Lysandros Tsilidis, president of the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourist and Travel Agencies, applauded the move, highlighting the substantial number of cruise ship passengers who pre-purchase tickets to visit the Acropolis.

As Greece's most visited site, the Acropolis currently attracts more than 17,000 visitors daily. The increasing popularity has led to over-tourism. The implementation of these policies is seen as a crucial step in managing the long queues and ensuring a smoother experience for visitors.

Greece attracted seven million tourists in the 1970s, but that number has since surpassed 30 million, exceeding the country's population threefold. Recent scenes outside the Acropolis entrance illustrate the challenges faced by tourists. Long queues could be seen extending from the ticket booths, stretching down the cobblestone boulevard that runs alongside the monument's south side. Tour guides have reported instances of people fainting due to the heat, further complicating matters.

The government's efforts to implement crowd management strategies reflect the significance of the Acropolis as a cultural gem and underscore the challenges faced by iconic historical sites grappling with a surge in tourism. As Greece seeks to strike a balance between preserving its ancient treasures and offering an enjoyable experience for visitors, these measures are seen as a critical step toward managing the Acropolis' overwhelming popularity.