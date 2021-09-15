Greece Investigates Plane Crash That Killed Witness In Netanyahu Corruption Trial

The Greece government has decided to launch a probe into the private plane crash that killed two Israeli citizens on September 13, Monday. As per reports, one among the two deceased was an important prosecution witness in the corruption trial of the Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The single-engine craft that carried the former senior Israeli official and his wife descended mid-air and finally crashed off the coast of Samos Island.

On Tuesday, the Air Accident Investigation and Aviation Board of Greece opened an investigation into the crash of Haim Geron and his wife, Esther. Both the victims were identified by the Israeli Ministry and were working together with the Greek government to hand over the bodies of the deceased to their families. As identified, Haim Geron was a senior minister in Communication with the Netanyahu government.

The single-engine Cessna 182 crash

On Sunday, the single-engine private plane took flight from Haifa, Israel, on September 13. They were scheduled to land at Aristarchos International Airport. However, they made an unsuccessful landing near Samos Island in Greece's Aegean Sea. Witnesses told AMNA News Agency that both the passengers died on the spot after the plane plunged from mid-air.

European Union Border Protection Agency, Frontex, and Greek Coast Guard personnel conducted a joint operation to retrieve the bodies. The Coast Guards divers recovered the bodies several hours after the crash. The former minister was said to be visiting the Island along with his wife on the plane. The plane lost communication with the Samos control tower minutes before its landing, PTI reported quoting Greece Civil Aviation Authority.

Geron, one among the 300 listed witnesses in Netanyahu case

As per reports, Haim Geron was one of the 300 listed witnesses of the prosecution in Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial. The former Israeli Prime Minister has been indicted for breach of trust, accepting bribes and fraud, Associated Press reported. Following this, he was required to give up all ministerial portfolios except the seat of Prime Minister. However, he has repeatedly denied such accusations and mocked the size of witnesses against him.

