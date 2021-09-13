Greece Signs Deal To Procure Six More Rafale Jets From France's Dassault Aviation

On Sunday, September 12, French Defence Minister Florence Parly informed that Greece has agreed to buy six more Rafale jets apart from the 18 that were ordered earlier in January. "Excellent news: Greece has just announced its intention to acquire 6 additional Rafale. Together, we are moving forward to build genuine European autonomy," Parly tweeted.

In the wake of growing tensions with neighbouring Turkey, the Greek government led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had placed an order for 18 Rafale jets, 12 of them second-hand. Greece, the first European country to buy the jets made by Dassault Aviation, had finalised the deal for an amount of € 2.5 billion, according to AP. Meanwhile, Athens is also planning to buy four new frigates from France, reported Daily Sabah citing Greek media reports.

It should be noted here that Greece and Turkey, the two NATO allies, have a strained relationship with each other and have been to the brink of war at least three times since the 1970s. Tensions have been escalating between both countries over gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, and maritime rights among other issues.

Meanwhile, last month, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar had said that second-hand Rafale jets will not change the power balance in the region and also urged Greece to refrain from engaging in the arms race and adopt a peaceful political path to solve the issues, according to Daily Sabah. The report further mentions that amid escalating tensions, Greece has planned to modernise its armed forces over the next five years, earmarking €11.5 billion.

'Rafale procurement will strengthen Greek Air Force'

Last month, Greece's defence minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos had said that procurement of Rafale combat jets will strengthen the capability of the country's Air Force and it will further enhance the combat capability and deterrent power of the country's armed forces, who are committed to protecting the territorial integrity and the sovereign rights of Greece.

It should be noted here that amid deteriorating relations between both countries, Greece's migration minister Notis Mitarachi had recently written a letter to European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas accusing Turkey of endangering migrants at sea and overlooking the agreement with the EU to stop illegal migration to Europe. Turkey is responsible to control migratory movements towards Europe under an agreement signed with the EU in 2016.

