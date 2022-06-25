Greece Suspends Acceptance Of Visa Applications From Russian Citizens Amid War In Ukraine

Greece on Saturday suspended visa applications for Russians for an indefinite period, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia reported. The decision came months after Greece announced that Russians will no longer be eligible to apply for, hold, or renew investment-based residence permits in Greece. The Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum suspended the program for citizens of Russia “until a further notice” in response to its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“By order of the Minister of Migration and Asylum, Notis Mitarachi, the issuance and renewal of residence permits of investment interest and purpose that are under consideration and come from citizens of the Russian Federation is suspended until further notice,” the statement published by the Greek ministry read.

Greece 'no longer' accepts new applications for permits from Russians

Greece also clarified that it will no longer accept new applications for the issuance of the permits to citizens of the Russian Federation as per the new protocol. Although an exemption was granted for the residence permits of the category “business executives” for Russian citizens under the golden visa program.

Which countries are not accepting visas from Russia?

Greece made the announcement after Portugal took similar measures. Portugal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Augusto Santos Silva announced earlier that it is suspending visa applications for Russians. “SEF has suspended the appreciation of any dossier of candidacy for authorisation of residency through investment, commonly known as golden visas, for Russian citizens,” Augusto Santos Silva wrote in an update.

The government of the Czech Republic had also earlier announced that it will no longer be accepting or processing visa applications, long-term permits and permanent residence permits for Russian nationals.

Iceland meanwhile scrapped visa processing for Russian business travellers, government officials and diplomats. Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania also suspended the issuance of visas to Russian citizens indefinitely except in cases related to special humanitarian crises.

In response to the collective EU suspension, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree of visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deemed “unfriendly.” This involves the visa suspension of citizens in the European Union countries, as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland.

The EU member nations, since Russia’s invasion, have made the visa procedures for Russians difficult while approved the temporary protected status for Ukrainians arriving in the bloc. There have been more than 2.5 million registrations since the war began. EU rules state that temporary protection applies to all Ukrainian citizens and their families; individuals holding international protected status (asylum) or similar protection in Ukraine, their families; and Ukrainian permanent residents unable to return to their country or region of origin safely and durably; provided they resided in Ukraine on or before 24 February 2022.