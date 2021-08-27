Greece Will Not Become ‘gateway’ To Europe For Afghan Asylum Seekers, Says Officials

Amid the Afghanistan crisis, Greece has said that it will not become a “gateway” to Europe for Afghan asylum seekers. The Taliban’s sweeping advance on August 15 has sparked fears that Europe could face a migration crisis similar to that in 2015. Now, to stop a repeat of scenes six years ago, several Greece ministers, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has shown concern towards another possible large influx of migrants and refugees from Afghanistan.

According to The Guardian, Greece’s PM earlier this week spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the developing situation in Afghanistan. Last week, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi clearly stated that Greece will not be a gateway to Europe for illegal Afghan migrants. Speaking on Greece’s Skai TV, he noted that Greece does not border Afghanistan, and “there are countries to the east of us who could provide initial protection where necessary”. He added that Turkey was a “safe country” for Afghan citizens.

Greece border wall

Moreover, Greece has also completed a 40-kilometre wall on its border with Turkey and installed a surveillance system to prevent possible asylum seekers from trying to reach Europe after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Greece’s citizens’ protections minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said that the country took the latest action so that borders remain “safe and inviolable”. The Greek government has already said that it would not allow refugees to cross into Europe and would turn people back.

It is worth mentioning that according to figures from the UN refugee agency, asylum seekers from Afghanistan have made up 45 per cent of arrivals to the Greek islands so far this year. Additionally, more than one million people escaping war and poverty in the Middle East crossed over from Turkey into the EU in 2015 – including in boats over the Aegean Sea. About 60,000 stayed in Greece as more travelled north into other countries.

While the anti-migrant sentiment is running high in Greece, international organisations have urged countries to act quickly to safeguard those at risk in Afghanistan, urging them to expedite visas, provide emergency evacuation, offer resettlement, and cease all deportations to Afghanistan. European Commission’s chief spokesman has also urged EU member states to come up with safe legal pathways for people who are particularly at risk to travel from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to Europe. EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen had also urged the European Union members to accept Afghanistan migrants fleeing Kabul following the takeover.

(Image: AP)