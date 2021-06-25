'Hungary Has No Place In EU': Dutch PM Lashes Out Over Nation's New LGBTQ Law

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, on June 26, stated that Hungary "has no place" in the European Union (EU) post passing a contentious Bill in the parliament that banned LGBTQ content at schools. Reportedly, the legislation is formulated to combat child sex abuse, prohibits sharing content deemed to be promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment with minors.

The move called for intense criticism from human rights groups and opposition parties. People took to streets on the day the statute was passed while crowds gathered in Budapest outside the parliament to protest the bill.

"Hungary has no place in EU anymore": Dutch PM Rutte

Now, the EU repelled the new law, also, threatening to sue Budapest over violations of fundamental human rights if it does not back down immediately. Newly introduced laws faced backlashes and eminent leaders did not shy away from outrightly expressing their unwelcomeness.

"For me, Hungary has no place in the EU anymore," Dutch PM Rutte told journalists before attending an EU summit in Brussels.

He added, "But unfortunately, in the system that we have, I can't do it on my own, but (with) 26 other member states saying: 'you gave to leave. This has to happen step by step and in the meantime, you hope they will adapt."

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said the legislation "is in contradiction with the charter of fundamental rights". Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said "this type of law is shameful", and added, "there is no place for discrimination within Europe".

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at a pre-summit meeting of liberal EU leaders, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said "I will be intolerant with intolerance," and added, "this will be my fight today". Bettel is openly gay and has been married to his partner since 2015.

Hungary's take

Speculations over new Hungarian law, adopted last week, threatened to dominate the first day of the two-day summit, which was intended to focus on geopolitical issues such as stuffed ties with Russia. Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister, has ruled out withdrawing the law, insisting it does not target homosexuals. Orban's government says the bill will protect children, but critics say it links homosexuality with paedophilia.

Orban has however strongly defended the new legislation, CNN reported.

"It's not about homosexuals, it's about the kids and the parents. I am a fighter for the rights. I am a freedom fighter in the communist regime," Orban said.

EU's deep concern

On Tuesday, 14 out of 27 EU members expressed their "deep concern" with newly enacted Bills in a joint declaration initiated by Belgium. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen openly condemned the Bill too.

Similar laws have been passed by Hungary in the past too. In December 2020 the country's parliament voted to redefine the concept of "family" in the country's constitution. This move effectively barred same-sex couples from adopting children thus, met with outcry from human rights groups.

Hungary’s parliament passed the bill last week, which prohibits sharing content on homosexuality or sex reassignment to people under 18 in school sex education programs, films or advertisements.

The episode surfaces as Orban is set to contest elections next year. His Fidesz party promotes a Christian-conservative agenda.