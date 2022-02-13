In France, 'Freedom Convoy' Protest Witnessed Over 32,000 People On February 12: Report

On Saturday, the Freedom Convoy protest against COVID-19 limitations in France drew over 33,000 people, the Interior Ministry suggests, as per the reports of BFM TV and around 7,600 protestors gathered in the capital city of Paris. The demonstration was prohibited by Paris officials, but a portion of the convoy entered the Champs Elysees in the afternoon. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated that 54 were arrested and 337 were fined during the day as a result of the protests.

The Paris police fired tear gas at the demonstrators multiple times. A social media report suggests that additional police units remain stationed along the Champs Elysees, with tear gas being used on occasion. Inspired by the protests in Canada, French drivers set out from the south of the country on Wednesday and were joined by drivers from other regions on Thursday and Friday, before marching to Paris for a rally against COVID-19 regulations.

Paris has mobilised over 7,000 police officers

The police stated that the mayor of Paris has mobilised over 7,000 police officers to prevent the Freedom Convoy from obstructing city roadways. 500 vehicles were stopped near Paris, with another 300 being stopped within the city. Police stopped and searched the vehicles that disobeyed the protest prohibition with severe fines and other penalties. Authorities claimed that this was required to avoid danger to public order.

One protester from Lille city of Hauts-de-France region said that he was joining the convoy for political reasons, including a desire to see French President Emmanuel Macron's defeat in the April presidential election, according to AP News. Some French protesters have threatened to continue their march to Brussels, Belgium's capital and the European Union's headquarters, on Monday, when they will meet up with drivers from other nations. The projected blockage was also outlawed in Belgium, while a similar convoy scheduled for Friday in Vienna was cancelled after officials prohibited it.

The France government is gradually relaxing mask requirements

The government is gradually relaxing mask requirements and other viral restrictions in France. However, after repeated outbreaks of infection in French hospitals and among the elderly, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that it was too soon for people to relax their guard, according to AP News. In the meanwhile, the French government said on Friday that all vaccinated travellers coming into the country would no longer be required to pass a negative COVID-19 test.

(Inputs from ANI, AP)

Image: AP