In Germany, Thousands Gather To Protest Against Country's COVID-19 Policies

Tens of thousands of people protested against coronavirus restrictions in Germany's Hamburg, local media reported. Over 3,300 demonstrators gathered in Hamburg's Barmbek district alone on January 15, according to local police. Many of the demonstrators, according to a report by Deutsche Welle, were not wearing face masks and were breaking social distancing laws. They were chanting anti-vaccination and anti-quarantine slogans.

Earlier, more than 45,000 people marched on the streets of Germany on January 8 to protest against COVID-19 restrictions. Around 14,000 anti-vaccination demonstrators marched through Hamburg's downtown. At the beginning of January, Germany strengthened coronavirus limitations, and the government is considering making COVID-19 immunisation mandatory for all adults. Up to 7,000 people gathered in Dusseldorf to oppose vaccine mandates, according to police, Deutsche Welle reported.

Moreover, similar incidents occurred at Freiburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the southern part of the state. According to authorities, some 2,500 people demonstrated against conspiracies related to vaccines. At the same time, 6,000 people protested against the country's coronavirus protocols. In addition, hundreds of people protested against coronavirus restrictions in the northern German cities of Schwerin and Flensburg, according to the German public broadcaster NDR.

Germany aims to vaccinate 80% of population by January end

The German government aims to vaccinate 80% of its population by the end of January in the midst of the fifth COVID-19 wave, which was mostly blamed on the spread of the Omicron variant. A little over 70% of German individuals have been properly vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to the estimate, 45% of people have had a booster shot. In a recent speech in Parliament, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued for a vaccine mandate for all adults.

According to local polls, a majority of Germans support mandatory COVID-19 immunisation. However, a vociferous minority opposes the mandate. Vaccine mandates are also supported by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. To stop the illness from spreading, he has consistently advocated for a mix of compulsory vaccinations and contact restrictions.

Anti-vaccination protests elsewhere in the world

Similar protests took place in several European nations on Saturday, including Italy, Austria, and France, as governments come closer to making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory.

Italy has also tightened limits and mandated vaccines for anyone over 50, whereas Austria's Parliament is set to vote on a vaccination mandate next week. Similarly, French legislators are contemplating stricter measures for the unvaccinated.

