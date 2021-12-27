In Netherlands, Archelogists Discover Roman Fort Near Amsterdam Built Around 43 AD

The archaeologists found a large Roman fort 20 miles from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, The Guardian reported citing the recent findings of the Rhine research group. According to the archaeologists involved in the discovery of the ancient fort, the monument had played a "key role" in the successful invasion of Britain in AD43. The researchers believe the fort found on the Dutch coast-- nearly 20 miles from Amsterdam-- was an integral part of the invasion as it had accumulated thousands of soldiers under one roof. Dr. Arjen Bosman, the archaeologist behind the findings informed that the fort was built with an aim to keep a Germanic tribe that was more popular as the Chauci.

The researcher noted that the fort was established during AD12 to AD41 by Emperor Caligula. Later, it was redeveloped by his successor, Claudius in AD43. "We know for sure Caligula was in the Netherlands as there are markings on wooden wine barrels with the initials of the emperor burnt in, suggesting that these came from the imperial court," The Guardian quoted Bosman as saying. "What Caligula came to do were the preparations for invading England – to have the same kind of military achievement as Julius Caesar – but to invade and remain there. He couldn’t finish the job as he was killed in AD41 and Claudius took over where he left off in AD43," added the archaeologist.

"We have found wooden planks underneath the watchtower or the gate of the fort, and this is the phase just before the invasion of England. The wooden plank has been dated in the winter of AD42/43. That is a lovely date. I jumped in the air when I heard it," he explained to The Guardian.

Israel archaeologists discover Roman, Mamluk Treasures

Earlier on December 23, Wednesday the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced an ‘exceptional’ discovery of remnants of two shipwrecks, both replete with a sunken trove of hundreds of Roman and medieval silver coins. The findings were made by the IAA’s Marine Archaeology Unit over a period of two months. Jacob Sharvit, who headed the unit said that his team were conducting an underground survey when they found the wreak. According to The Guardian, the discovery was made in the vicinity of Caesarea and was dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago respectively.