In Sweden And Various European Capitals, Thousands Protest Against EU's New Vaccine Pass

Across several European capital cities, including Sweden’s Stockholm, and Gothenburg, thousands of protesters converged on January 22, Saturday to oppose the EU’s new vaccine passports that mandate citizens to be boosted against the COVID-19, according to several Swedish media reports. As many as 3,000 demonstrators marched through central Stockholm and assembled in the main square to demonstrate against the new COVID-19 vaccine certificates. The march was organized by Frihetsrorelsen - or Freedom Movement, SVT broadcaster reported.

In Athens, Helsinki, London, Paris Stockholm, and other parts, marchers demanded that the new rules must be scrapped as they hampered the lives of those who refused to be administered with the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. European COVID-19 rules bar nonvaccinated citizens from entering public venues, transportation, or boarding domestic flights. Vaccine-resistant people are banned from sporting events, bars, cinemas, and other leisure venues without exemptions.

Protestors gather to demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Stockholm, Sweden. [Credit: Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP]

Security officers warn protesters against 'violent behaviour'

In Sweden, a vaccine certificate is required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people. Angry anti-vaxxers converged in Sweden with chants and banners that censured the government policies. Protesters were joined by the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement, a group widely renowned for violent behaviour, Swedish media reported. Security forces shot verbal warnings at the right-wing extremists against resorting to clashes with the police. The protest largely remained peaceful with no incidents of fights or rioting.

In Goteborg, Sweden's second-largest city, a similar crowd comprising 1000 people strongly protested against the vaccine mandate. Meanwhile, in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, approximately 4,000 people demonstrated, while there were no immediate reports of violence. The Finnish government, earlier last month, rolled out stringent measures for raising vaccination coverage as it emphasized the importance of third doses [booster shots].

Protestors march as they demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Gothenburg, Sweden. [Credit: AP]

Authorities mandated the third dose under the Communicable Diseases Act to prevent the spread of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious variant B.1.1.529 Omicron. Premises such as bars, karaoke bars, nightclubs, and other recreational public venues were identified as having a high risk of infection and therefore, only the vaccinated members were allowed to avail these facilities.

According to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, 8,000-0,000 people gathered in Stockholm separately to protest against vaccinations as they brandished placards that read: “Yes to freedom, no to COVID-19—pass.” France also witnessed large anti-vaccine demonstrations against the country’s more strict COVID-19 pass that mandated the booster. French President Emmanuel Macron had earlier used cuss words to warn the French anti-vaxxers, stressing that he will torture them by limiting their social lives if they refused a vaccine.

Demonstrators, in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations, to protect against COVID-19 shout slogans during a rally in Paris, France. [Credit: AP]

Demonstrators march outside Downing Street, during an anti-vaccine, protest, in London. [Credit: AP]

People hold placards as they attend an anti vaccines protest, in London. [Credit: AP]

Protesters march in front of the parliament during an anti-government rally at central Syntagma square in Athens. Hundreds of protesters gathered to protest staff shortages in the state health sector and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. [Credit: AP]