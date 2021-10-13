In Sweden, Over 100 People Inoculated With Expired Vaccine Against COVID

Over a hundred people have been vaccinated with an expired COVID vaccine in Nykoping, Sweden. The regional vaccination manager Magnus Johansson has accepted about inoculating the people with the expired vaccine, reported Sputnik News citing a press release. Johansson admitted that they had "breached internal control". As per the Sputnik News report, 102 people were administered expired vaccines in Nykoping, Sodermanland County, south of Stockholm.

The expired doses were reportedly administered on Monday and the local authorities have insisted that they had properly stored the vaccine, reported Sputnik News. However, the vaccine manufacturer Pfizer has informed that the vaccine expiry date had passed. The people were vaccinated with expired vaccines in the Swedish city Nykoping, Sodermanland County, south of Stockholm. The people who were vaccinated included 88 people who were aged between 12 to 15 years.

As per the Sputnik report, the authorities have informed the people who have been inoculated with expired vaccines. The authorities have revealed that the vaccines that have been stored after the expiry have "no known medical risks". Magnus Johansson told SVT NYHETER that the vaccines even after expiration protect people who have been inoculated against COVID.

Johansson added that they have contacted Pfizer vaccine to have more information about the effect of the vaccine. Johansson mentioned that they need to know whether the vaccine which has been stored for a long time have the same effect against COVID and if they need to revaccinate the people. It is worth mentioning that 899 people were vaccinated with the expired vaccine in June at a vaccination site in Times Square in the United States, according to AP.

The Sweden administration has started vaccination for children aged between 12 to 15 years. The Sweden Public Health Agency mentioned that even children can face serious illness due to COVID and has urged everyone aged 12 years and over to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Earlier this month, Sweden's health officials halted the use of Moderna's COVID vaccine for people aged 30 and below, according to AP. According to Sweden's Public Health Agency, the decision was taken after an elevated risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect connected with the shot was noted.

