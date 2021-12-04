Last Updated:

In Vienna, COVID Sceptics Unhappy With Vaccine Mandate, Hold Another Rally

COVID sceptics in Austria have gathered in Vienna to protest lockdowns, mandatory vaccination, and other restrictions imposed in the country.

Rohit Ranjan
Vienna

In order to reduce the number of infections, authorities prolonged the lockdown until December 11 in Austria this week, as COVID cases in Europe continues to rise and with the arrival of the Omicron variant. However, as per the reports of Sputnik, some COVID sceptics in the country have gathered in Vienna to protest lockdowns, mandatory vaccination, and other restrictions imposed in the country.

The Austrian government had previously stated that starting in February, all residents will be required to obtain their vaccinations, in order to prevent a fifth wave of the pandemic in Austria, according to Sputnik. Chancellor of Austria Alexander Schallenberg, who resigned yesterday stated that this is necessary as not enough people have been vaccinated in the country.

Austria has been protesting ever since the announcement of the vaccine mandate

Austria has been protesting and demonstrating rallies ever since the government announced the vaccine mandate in the country. Last week, thousands of people protested against the government's decision to make obligatory vaccination mandatory. One of the greatest rallies took place in the southern city of Graz, where police estimated that 25,000 people attended the protest last Saturday.

Despite the fact that the measures are lowering the country's high coronavirus infection rate the lockdown remains intact until December 11. From Thursday, December 2, essential stores that were previously permitted to remain open until 9 pm are now required to close by 7 pm, according to Euro News. Last month, on November 22, the nation ordered the lockdown, making it the first EU country to do so in the wake of the COVID-19 comeback. Austrian authorities have said that travellers entering the country will be required to demonstrate a negative PCR test.

11 lakh 90 thousand COVID cases in Austria

Alexander Schallenberg stated that only around 69% of those eligible have received at least one dose of vaccine, lagging behind other wealthier western European countries by about 10%, according to Time. Till now the country has seen 11 lakh 90 thousand COVID cases, since the start of the pandemic with more than 12 thousand deaths. Other European countries such as Portugal have also implemented stricter pandemic restrictions in order to contain a new wave of illnesses. Face masks have been made required once more, and the country's borders have been tightened.

