India Condemns 'personal Attacks' On Emmanuel Macron; Says 'nothing Can Justify Terrorism'

India on Wednesday slammed the personal attacks launched against French President Emmanuel Macron due to his tough recent stance on extremist terrorism. It said 'these attacks are a violation of the most basic standards of international discourse'. Apart from this, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also condemned the shocking and brutal killing of the French teacher and said that there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance.

MEA's statement read, "We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse. We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and the people of France."

India supports Emmanuel Macron's stance on terrorism

Thank you @MEAIndia. France and India can always count on each other in the fight against terrorism.https://t.co/oXZ0XpKNSZ pic.twitter.com/iGylUYxUB6 — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) October 28, 2020

In response to MEA's statement, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain thanked India and said that both the nations can always count on each other in the fight against terrorism. This statement by MEA came after Emmanuel Macron was attacked by countries like Turkey and Pakistan across the globe for defending the controversial cartoons of the Prophet published by Charlie Hebdo. Macron also said that Islam was a religion in “crisis”.

Teacher beheaded in France

Reportedly, the teacher, who was attacked with a knife around 17:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on October 16, had earlier shown controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils. This attack took place near the area called Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. Currently, anti-terror prosecutors are investing the case further. The knife-wielding attacker was shot by the police as they tried to arrest him in the aftermath of the attack. So far, no personal details about the attacker have been released by the police.

Prior to this incident, around three weeks ago, a man had attacked and wounded two people outside the French weekly magazine's former office. According to local media, the local people allege that the attacker is a parent of one of the students who the victim taught.

Trial over 2015 attack on 'French Weekly' is underway

Currently, a trial is underway in Paris over a 2015 terrorist attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. This magazine was targeted after it published some controversial cartoons. Over dozens of people were killed in this terrorist massacre. After the trial for the 2015 attack began in Paris earlier on September 3, the magazine had reprinted the controversial cartoons, saying that this was the right time to do so.

(With agency inputs)