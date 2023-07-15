Indian Diaspora In Germany Calls For A Silent Protest Over The Repatriation Of Baby Ariha

In a first, the Indian diaspora in Germany raked up the issue of demanding the repatriation of an Indian baby – Ariha from the German foster care services (Jugendamt). Expecting a gathering of over 150 people in Germany's Frankfurt, the silent protest will be on July 15 at 7 pm IST.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the organisers of the protest, Dr Bharti Kumari and her husband Puneet Arora, said, “It's important for someone in Germany to raise their voice against the atrocities of the German foster care and that's why, the Indian diaspora has come forward to fight against the injustice towards parents of baby Ariha. The permission for the silent protest has been sought by the German police in an official letter.”

The case, which is already under the jurisdiction of a local court in Germany, has also turned into a campaign back at home in India for the Gujarati and Jain community members. The members of the community have also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Speaking to Republic, Dr Bharti said, "Being a mother, a human and an Indian citizen, I feel that the rights of baby Ariha are being taken away. It's totally against her interest. I, myself have been a victim of the practices by the German care services. My child was, too, taken away from me just after I delivered her. Here, the medical services are top-notch, but the doctors lack empathy and emotional quotient to understand the condition of patients. The laws governing the upbringing of children in Germany are so rigid that it hampers the growth and well-being of a child."

The biological parents of 28-month-old baby Ariha, Dhara and Bhavesh Shah last visited Germany under the allowed visitations by the German court on July 5. In a video address posted on Facebook following their visit, they alleged that the German foster care services (Jugendamt) have put their child into mental care hospital and their child's health seems to be deteriorating under their supervision. Launching allegations against the German authorities, they have urged them to return the child to the Indian government as the parents' nationality is Indian.

Talking to Republic, the organisers of the protest made an emotional appeal to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to look into the matter as the child has been separated from her parents for almost two years now. "Ariha reminds me of my daughter, who is of the same age as her, but it aches my heart that because of these abnormal rules of the German authorities and negligence of the doctors here, the little baby has celebrated both of her first and second birthdays without her parents," said Dr Bharti Kumari.

Over 2 years old now, Ariha Shah was taken into the custody of the Jugendamt in September 2021, when she was just seven months old.

In the coming months, the Indian diaspora plans to organise more such protests in huge numbers to raise their voice in the matter. The Indian government, in one of the addresses on this issue, had assured the parents and the parties involved in seeking repatriation of the child that talks with the German authorities are underway and they have appealed to the German government to return the child to her parents.