Ireland PM, Deputy Call On EU Trade Chief Hogan To Quit For 'breaching' COVID Guidelines

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin and his Deputy Minister Leo Varadkar have asked Phil Hogan to 'consider his position' as European Commissioner for Trade after attending Oireachtas Golf Society dinner this week that breached COVID-19 regulations and is currently being investigated.

'Hogan still needs to give a full account'

An Ireland government spokesperson in an email statement confirmed that the Taoiseach (prime minister) and the Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) spoke with the Commissioner and asked him to 'consider his position'. They both believe that the event should never have been held and the Commissioner’s apology came in late. Hogan still needs to give full account and explanations of his action, the spokesperson added in a statement.

The Oireachtas Golf Society also came under pressure on Saturday to disclose the length of time of the event. More than 80 people were gathered at the dinner. Attendance at the event has led to two high-profile political resignations so far. Former agriculture minister Dara Calleary and Jerry Buttimer resigned and many other lawmakers were disciplined on Friday who were among guests at the hotel for dinner hosted by parliament's golf society. The night after COVID-19 restrictions were significantly tightened.

Hogan, who also attended the event, had to face public outrage and is under police investigation for alleged breaches of public health regulations. He apologised on Friday and said he attended the event on the clear understanding that it would comply with COVID guidelines.

Hogan has led trade talks with the United States and has a pivotal role in negotiations over Britain's post-Brexit trading relationship with the bloc. He is considered a bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization in June before deciding against running. Hogan is a former Minister from Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael party and was appointed to the Commission's agriculture brief in 2014. He was given the influential position of Trade Chief upon his reappointment last year.

