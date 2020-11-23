Italian PM Conte Pledges To Prioritise Climate, Carbon Neutrality During G20 Presidency

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday, November 22, pledged that his country will prioritise climate, energy and carbon neutrality during its G20 presidency next year. While addressing this year's G20 summit, Conte said there was 'no escape' from lessening carbon emissions and called for focusing all efforts towards combating climate change. He also said that Italy would support the deployment of clean and efficient technologies during its presidency.

"As a G20 presidency, Italy will focus on the climate-energy nexus and on how to achieve a swift transition to carbon-neutral future, and the notion of the circular economy concept on the basis of the Saudi proposal for a carbon-free economy platform we have its part to play in advance of this transition," Conte said in a pre-recorded message at the G20 summit's side event on safeguarding the planet.



READ | Virus in Italy remains stubbornly lethal

READ | Conte: Follow new virus rules to avoid 2nd lockdown

Japan PM asserts climate change, environmental issues compatible

Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asserted that Tokyo will focus on both the economy and the environment, making them pillars of the country's growth strategy while speaking at the G20 virtual summit. He further said that dealing with climate change and environmental issues are compatible with economic growth and can even support development.

"Addressing climate change is not a constraint on economic growth. Rather, we need to adjust our mindset to a paradigm shift that proactive climate change measures to bring a transformation of industrial structures, as well as our economy and society, leading to dynamic economic growth," Suga said in his message.

Suga asserted that Japan is ready to cooperate with all countries to reach the goal of a decarbonised world as envisioned by the 2015 Paris Accord. He further said that Japan supports the Circular Carbon Economy concept which strives to 'manage emitted carbon in an appropriate manner'.

READ | Conte addresses G-20 leaders on summit's second day

READ | Alleged Sinaloa Cartel member extradited to US from Italy

(With ANI inputs)