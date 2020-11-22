Italian Students Protest COVID-19 Restrictions By Taking Online Classes Outside Of Schools

Children in Italy are protesting against the closure of educational institutes by taking online classes in front of their shuttered school buildings. According to The Guardian, several school-goers across Italy are upset with the restrictions on physical classes and are demanding the re-opening of schools. Children are protesting against the authorities by taking online classes outside their closed school buildings with placards reading, "Learning at school is our right".

Read: De Blasio: Schools Closing 'a Setback We Will Overcome'

The protest turned into a movement after a 12-year-old student named Anita Iacovelli decided to take online classes outside her school campus and several of her classmates joined in solidarity. Anita, who is from the northern Italian city of Turin and a student at Italo Calvino school, started the protest on November 6. The protest gained attention after her classmates decided to join her, which triggered other students across Italy to do the same.

Read: NYC Schools To Close Again After Virus Uptick

'Exhausting'

Anita told The Guardian that she was happy when the school closure was announced initially as tests were approaching and she thought she would skip them. But when the closure went on for months it became cumbersome and exhausting for her. Anita also highlighted the problems of distance learning such as low internet connectivity and lack of socialisation. She also mentioned that many students don't have internet connection or parents who can support them.

Read: Austria Shuts Schools, Most Stores, To Curb Spread Of Virus

Schools across Italy were shut after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the European nation and made it the worst affected country in the region. Schools reopened in September, but only to be closed again as the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. Classes were moved online keeping in mind the safety of students and teachers. But many children like Anita are unhappy because of the problems that come with distance learning.

Read: Schools In TN To Remain Shut, Govt Puts Reopening Plan On Hold

Lucia Azzolina, Italy's education minister is aware of the ongoing protest and has assured Anita and other students that she would do everything to reopen the schools as soon as possible. Italy is currently witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and authorities, fearing the hospitals and medical professionals would soon be overwhelmed, imposed lockdowns across the country.

(Image Credit: AP)