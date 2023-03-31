Italy Bans ChatGPT: Here Are 4 Other Nations That Outlawed AI Chatbot

Italy banned ChatGPT after the National Data Protection Authority raised concerns over privacy violations. Till the necessary probe is being conducted, the AI chatbot tool will be temporarily disabled throughout the country.

The ChatGPT AI chatbot was developed by OpenAI, a US-based company, and is planned to receive a more advanced system.

The investigation on the parent company began after the authorities flagged concerns over its “mass data gathering” protocols.

The ChatGPT AI chatbot is an experimental tool that is under development and helps to provide the required information to the user base.

As per the Italian authorities, the AI chatbot lacked some basic legal justifications for the collection and storage of personal data.

However, Italy is not the first country to ban ChatGPT, before this, the AI chatbot was already banned by a few other countries.

Here is a list of four such nations that halted the utilisation of chatbot

North Korea

North Korea has strict regulations over the use of the internet. The government in the country keeps proper surveillance of the internet, and accessing various popular websites and services are restricted. Thus, ChatGPT is unavailable in North Korea due to government prohibitions.

Iran

Iran is a country with strict internet censorship laws. The government of the nation strictly monitors and filters internet traffic, restricting access to many websites and services. The AI chatbot is not available in Iran, as the government stops people from accessing it.

Cuba

In Cuba, the access to internet only is very less and the Cuban government strictly regulates and censors internet access, and visiting various websites is not even allowed. It is unavailable in the country, as the government does not permit access to it.

Syria

Syria, a Middle East country has strict internet censorship laws. Like the other mentioned countries, here the Syrian government heavily monitors and filters internet traffic which prohibits users from accessing various websites and services. Thus, ChatGPT is unavailable in Syria due to government policies and restrictions.