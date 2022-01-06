Last Updated:

Italy: COVID-19 Vaccination Made Mandatory For People Aged Above 50 Yrs Amid Omicron Surge

Italy has announced that vaccinations for people aged above 50 years are mandatory as cases in the country are on the rise.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Italy

Image: AP/Representative


COVID-19 cases are increasing all over the world due to the spread of the emergence Omicron variant, which was first discovered in South Africa, a little over a month ago prompting all the countries around the world to take actions to combat the surge and in an effort to do that Italy government has announced that vaccinations for people over 50 years old are mandatory in the country. As per the reports of Politico, on Wednesday, it was announced that workers aged over 50 will have to provide a health card indicating they have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19, or face being fired starting in mid-February.

It was also announced that those above the age of 50 who do not work will also have to be vaccinated. The announcement comes after a record number of over 190,000 cases were registered on Wednesday, and mortality reached their highest levels since Spring of 2020.

Schools and businesses to remain open

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi informed his ministers at a meeting lasting more than three hours that this action aims to keep schools and businesses open while also preserving the health system they want to slow the spread of illnesses by encouraging unvaccinated Italians to get inoculated. He also said that the government is focusing on the over-50s since they are among those who are particularly at risk of hospitalisation.

As per Politico, 78% of Italy's population is vaccinated. The objective of the Rome administration is to protect the economy by preventing lockdowns and to keep the healthcare system from being overburdened. In Italy, 7% of people over the age of 50 are unvaccinated. Hospital admissions have soared by 25% in a week as Omicron has grown.

READ | France, Italy set new record of daily COVID cases amid Omicron surge

50% in regular wards are unvaccinated

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that two-thirds of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 50% of those treated in regular wards were unvaccinated, as per The Guardian. Many European countries like Greece also authorised mandatory vaccination for over 60-year-olds in November, and Austria, which has announced that unvaccinated people will face fines from February.

Image: AP/Representative

READ | Amid record COVID cases, Australia, Spain & Italy seeks ease in isolation & testing rules
READ | In Italy, divers ring in 2022 by marking traditional plunge into freezing Tiber River
READ | Italy: Local councillors' call for honouring first-ever women to get PhD stirs controversy
READ | Rahul Gandhi likely to return from 'personal visit' to Italy in 2nd week of January
Tags: Italy, COVID, COVID vaccination
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND