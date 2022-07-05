Italy Declares State Of Emergency To Confront Unusual Heat Waves & Drought Conditions

The unusual heat waves and drought conditions that have severely affected Italy, especially its north, prompted the Italian administration to declare a state of emergency on Monday. Following the state of emergency, which will last until nearly the end of the year, one-third of the nation's agricultural output would drop due to drought, Xinhua reported.

In order to address the water shortages in the northern regions of Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont, and Veneto, the government also set aside a total of 36.5 million euros (or 38.1 million US dollars).

Drought in Italy

Italy has been suffering from the prolonged heatwave and a lack of sufficient rainfall which led the Southern European nation to experience its worst type of drought, as per media reports. Earlier in the month of June, Coldiretti, an Italian farming organisation, claimed that the country's drought had caused rivers that are essential for irrigation, particularly the Po River, to dry up, putting about 3 billion euros' worth of agriculture at risk. According to an Associated Press report, which cited Copagri, Italy's agricultural producers' union, the seasonal harvest is predicted to see a 30 to 40% loss.

Furthermore, the Eastern Alps and the Po River, which is 85% below average water levels and is Italy's longest river, will be given special attention, Xinhua reported. It is to note that the majority of Italy has been experiencing heat waves with temperatures consistently above 40 degrees Celsius.

State of emergency in Italy

According to the Euro Weekly News report, Attilio Fontana, the head of the Italian province of Lombardy, had declared a regional state of emergency in June amid the worsening of the drought, affecting water supplies and agriculture. As per the declaration issued throughout the course of the night of June 24, all residents are urged to use water sparingly and only when necessary.

Attilio Fontana had further inked a decree that limits the usage of drinking water and forbid activities like the watering of golf and soccer fields, washing automobiles, maintaining parks, and sweeping streets, Euro Weekly News reported.

It is to mention that while the present situation is caused by unanticipated heat waves and a dearth of rain, Italy is also renowned for its ineffective water system. Drinking water is lost from distribution networks by 42% per year, according to the national statistics office ISTAT, mostly because of old and badly maintained pipes.

Moreover, in order to suggest a more comprehensive state of emergency, the Italian government's civil protection agency has been gathering information from several national ministries and the affected localities. As per media reports, several policies encouraging appropriate water usage have already been established by hundreds of towns and communities throughout the north in an effort to avoid the possibility of water restrictions.

(Image: Unsplash/ AP)