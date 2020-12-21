Italy Detects New Strain Of Coronavirus In Person Who Had Returned From UK

Italy, on Sunday, December 20, said that it has detected a new coronavirus strain from a person who has recently returned from the United Kingdom. This comes just after Italy, along with few other European countries, suspended flights with the UK over concerns of the new virus strain. As per the reports by ANI, the genome of the UK coronavirus strain has been established by experts of the Celio military hospital in Rome.

"The patient and their partner returned from the United Kingdom several days ago, landing in Rome's Fiumicino airport. They are now isolated and have observed, together with family and close contacts, all procedures prescribed by the health authorities”, said Italy’s ministry in a statement. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, termed the new strain of virus as ‘out of control’.

Johnson overturns guidelines

To curb the spread of the new strain of the deadly virus, Johnson overturned guidelines across all 'Tier 3' areas, stating, that at the time of Christmas 'Tier 4' restrictions will apply in the South East—Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey exempt Waverley, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother, Hastings and across all 32 boroughs and the City of London. The guidelines also applied to East of England’s Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, and Essex. The Liberal Democrat leaders reportedly accused Johnson of acting too late, for being indecisive and ignoring the warnings earlier. Leader Ed Davey alleged that the UK PM acted too late, and totally failed the country.

Also, the World Health Organization recently said that it was in close contact with the UK government to gain more information about the new coronavirus variant. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the organization wrote, "We’re in close contact with UK officials on the new COVID19 virus variant. They’ll continue to share info and results of their analysis and ongoing studies". Further, WHO informed that it will update the Member States and the people as it learns more about this new mutated strand of the SARS-C0V-2 that has been reported in parts of England. However, as of now, there is no evidence to suggest that the mutation will hamper the effectiveness of the vaccine.Further, WHO informed that it will update the Member States and the people as it learns more about this new mutated strand of the SARS-C0V-2 that has been reported in parts of England. However, as of now, there is no evidence to suggest that the mutation will hamper the effectiveness of the vaccine.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)