Italy: Man Tests Positive For COVID, Monkeypox & HIV Simultaneously After Trip To Spain

A man in Italy had tested positive for monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV simultaneously, researchers have said. The person had tested positive for all three infections after a five-day trip to Spain, BNO News reported. The 36-year-old man suffered from fever, a sore throat, fatigue, headache and inflammation in the groin area of his body.

He developed all the symptoms nine days after travelling back from a short trip to Spain, where he reportedly got sexually involved with men without using protection. According to a case report published in the Journal of Infection, the man tested positive for COVID-19 three days after he experienced symptoms, as per the news report. He had a rash on his left arm after testing positive for COVID-19. Blisters also appeared on the man's body in the next few days.

Man tests positive for Monkeypox, COVID-19 & HIV

After experiencing these symptoms, the patient went to the hospital in Catania for treatment and tested positive for monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV in a series of tests. The HIV test of the man indicated that he had a high viral load and preserved CD4 count. The 36-year-old was discharged from the hospital after about a week and recovered from both monkeypox and coronavirus. The researchers from the University of Catania said that the case shows how symptoms of monkeypox and COVID-19 "may overlap" and confirms that how "co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits" are important for diagnosis.

The researchers noted that the monkeypox oropharyngeal swab remained positive even after 20 days which indicates that the patients "may still be contagious for several days after clinical remission." The researchers further said, "as this is the only reported case of monkeypox virus, COVID-19 and HIV co-infection" and added that there is "still not enough evidence" which shows that the combination "may aggravate patient's condition," as per the BNO News report. The researchers suggested that healthcare systems need to be prepared for this eventuality as the cases of COVID-19 and monkeypox continue to increase.

Over 35,000 cases of Monkeypox reported across the world

More than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported across 92 countries and territories, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on 17 August. Most cases of monkeypox have been reported in Europe and the Americas. According to WHO Chief, 12 deaths have been reported due to monkeypox across the world. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the countries must focus to ensure that they are prepared for monkeypox and preventing transmission of the virus using public health tools.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative