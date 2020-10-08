Italy Mandates Facemasks In Public As COVID-19 Case Resurge Amid Possible Second Wave

Italy imposed a nationwide outdoor mask mandate on Wednesday, October 7 with strict penalties amounting up to $1,160 for violators as the country tries to curb COVID-19 resurgence. As per reports, the government passed the order even though Italy’s overall per capita infection rate is among the lowest in Europe. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned the country of a possible second wave amid a steady nine-week surge in the infections forcing the government to take new preventive measures.

Conte said, "We have to be more rigorous because we want to avoid at all cost more restrictive measures for production and social activities".

According to the reports, the government passed the decree on the same day as Italy recorded 3,678 new infections and 31 fatalities, its record high in new cases since the peak of the outbreak in April. In addition to this, hard-hit regions of Lombardy and southern Campania witnessed more than 500 cases each.

Italy has more than 36,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest number in Europe after Britain. In addition, Conte urged citizens to follow health safety protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. He said that the new law will require citizens to wear masks in indoors except private homes.

Conte said, "The state can’t ask citizens to wear masks in their own homes". “But we have a strong recommendation for all citizens: Even in our families we have to be careful”, he added.

As per reports, certain sections have been been given relaxations which include outdoor sporting activities, children under 6, and for people with health conditions. The move comes as new case clusters mushroom in southern regions that largely escaped the first wave of infection.

Meanwhile, Italy will extend the COVID-19 emergency until January 31 next year as announced by Health Minister Roberto Speranza on October 6. Italy, which is one of the earliest nations hit by the lethal respiratory infection has been under state of emergency since January. However, with the threat of a second wave looming large on Europe, the Giuseppe Conte-led government has decided to take the path of "prudence" and extend the lockdown.

