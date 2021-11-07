Italy: Police, Demonstrators Clash During Protest Against COVID 'Green Pass'

On Saturday, November 6, clashes erupted in the northern Italian cities of Trieste and Milan between law enforcement and protesters, who took to the streets against the mandatory "Green Pass" which requires all workers to be either double-vaccinated or have confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test or recent recovery. Hundreds of protestors opposing the compulsory Green Pass attempted to break into Trieste's Unity of Italy Square, where demonstrations are not permitted until the end of the year due to city authorities' decision. Protesters were also beaten with batons by police as they were escorted off the square, reported news agency Sputnik citing Tgcom24 news channel.

The report further stated that protesters threw chairs, tables and glass bottles from nearby bars at carabinieri and police officers. Some protesters apparently launched a sit-in demonstration as they began to exit the city centre. Around 4,000 demonstrators came to the streets in Milan, unexpectedly deviating from the authorities' designated route. As the police halted the crowd near Bocconi University, small groups of protestors attempted to break through the police cordon by throwing smoke bombs, reported the news agency.

'Green Pass' mandate at workplace sparks heated debate and opposition

The mandatory Green Pass shows proof of immunisation, a recent negative test, or recovery from COVID-19 within the last six months. Previously, they were required to enter all types of interior venues in Italy, including restaurants, museums, theatres, and long-distance trains. However, the inclusion of the workplace mandate has sparked heated debate and opposition in a country that was a coronavirus hotspot early in the outbreak and now has some of the maximum vaccine coverage in Europe.

It should be mentioned here that electronic scanner machines, that can interpret mobile QR codes with the Green Pass, have been set up at major places of work, such as the office of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the headquarters of state railway operator Trenitalia. Meanwhile, workers and administrators at smaller enterprises, such as restaurants and sports clubs, were required to download an application that could scan the codes, reported The Associated Press (AP). It further reported that companies that fail to check workers' green passes might face fines ranging from 400 to 1,000 euros. Additionally, anyone who fails to provide a valid Green Pass at work will be regarded absent without cause.

Image: AP