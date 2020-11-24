Italy Slaps Temporary Ban On Mink Farming Amid Rising Fear Of Mutated COVID-19 Strains

Amid rising fears that coronavirus mutations in minks may affect vaccine efficacy in Italy, the country's administration has banned mink farming till next year March. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed a declaration on Monday, November 23 banning mink farming.

"If there is suspected infection, relevant local authorities are to seize the farm, block the movement of animals... and start an epidemiological investigation," the Health Ministry said in a press release.

Italy has a small population of farmed mink compared to other EU countries, the health authority said. However, the government has decided to adopt the policy of maximum precaution amid the rising fear. Millions of farmed mink have been culled across Europe after Denmark confirmed that over 200 people had been infected with mink-related coronavirus strains. The cases also included 12 people who developed a lower sensitivity to the COVID-19 neutralising antibodies.

10.2 million minks culled in Denmark

Earlier, Denmark's health ministry on Thursday, November 19 said the mutated version of the novel coronavirus stemming from Danish minks has 'most likely been eradicated'. The ministry said no new cases of the 'Cluster 5' mink mutation were reported since September 15 hence the Danish infectious disease authority SSI concluded that the new variant has most likely been eradicated. Denmark had ordered to cull the country's 15 to 17 million minks in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant.

The Danish government further said most of the strict restrictions on seven municipalities in the North Jutland region which is home to 280,000 people, would be lifted on Friday. Denmark had imposed the restrictions on November 5 and they were originally been due to stay in place till December 3.

Meanwhile, all minks in the seven municipalities have been culled, totaling 10.2 million the ministry said in its statement. The slaughter is still ongoing in other parts of the country, it added.

