Italy To Start Biggest Mafia Trial In 3 Decades With 355 Alleged 'Ndrangheta Members

Italy will begin trial on Wednesday to prosecute hundreds of members of the country's biggest organised crime syndicate known as 'Ndrangheta group. The trial is expected to go on for two years, where 355 suspected members of the mafia group will stand charges of murder, extortion, drug trafficking and money laundering. According to BBC, more than 900 witnesses are expected to testify against the suspected members of 'Ndrangheta group.

According to the report, a building in the southern region of Calabria, which is the epicentre of crime for the armed 'Ndrangheta group, has been converted into a fortified courtroom to conduct the trial of all the alleged members of the mafia group. The building earlier operated as a call centre in the city. This is being dubbed as one of the largest mafia trials in Italy since the 1980s.

Territory spans 4 continents

According to Europol, the 'Ndrangheta is one of the largest and deadliest organised crime syndicates, not just in Italy but in the world. A US diplomate had estimated in 2010 that the group's earnings from its criminal activities contributed to at least 3 per cent in the country's GDP. The group is estimated to have made more than €53 billion in 2013. The mafia group is involved in criminal activities in at least four continents with thousands of members.

Wednesday's trial is aimed at the powerful Mancuso family, which controls a large part of the mafia group. The trial will also include several politicians, police officers, civil servants and other government officials, who are also accused of helping the 'Ndrangheta group in some way or the other. According to the report, in a pre-trial hearing, it took judges over three hours to just read the names of the accused members.

(Image Credit: AP)

