Jeff Bezos Slammed By Climate Activists For Using Private Jet To Reach COP26 Summit

Even though Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged $2 billion towards “restoring nature and transforming food systems" November 2, climate activists took a dig at Bezos for taking a private jet to attend UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, reported The Independent. During his 10-minute speech, Bezos also added that Amazon’s ‘Climate Pledge’ committed the company to becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

The statement from Amazon CEO was noticed instantly as the carbon footprint emitted by Amazon had risen by 19% as it rushed to deliver a surge of online orders during the pandemic. Though Bezos said that his company aims to power all its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, climate activists said his trip to Glasgow (COP26) with a private jet produced ten times the amount of carbon per passenger.

“We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations,” Bezos said during his speech at COP26.

"The average private jet, and we are not talking Air Force One, emits two tons of CO2 for every hour in flight. It can’t be stressed enough how bad private jets are for the environment, it is the worst way to travel by miles," The Independent quoted Matt Finch, UK Policy Manager for the Transport & Environment campaign group. "Private jets are very prestigious but it is difficult to avoid the hypocrisy of using one while claiming to be fighting climate change." Finch also criticised other guests who have had attended the climate summit using a private jet. However, a spokesperson for the Bezos Earth Fund told The Independent that he was using sustainable aviation fuel that emits negligible carbon.

Amazon committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040

It is important to mention that Bezos’ pledge is part of the efforts of his Bezos Earth Fund, to which he has given $10 billion. As per a press release, half of the money that the Amazon founder pledged would go towards landscape restoration in Africa and the US. The rest would be spent on reducing the carbon footprint of food production and cutting food waste. The $2 billion will be handed out by 2030, the Bezos Earth Fund's press release added. Further, the release said investing in nature through both traditional and innovative approaches is essential to combat climate change, enhance biodiversity, protect the beauty of the natural world, and create a prosperous future.

Image: AP/Pixabay