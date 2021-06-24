John McAfee Referenced Jeffrey Epstein In A Tweet Last Year, Here's What He Wrote

Software tycoon John McAfee, who died from an apparent suicide in a Spanish jail cell on June 23, sent a cryptic tweet last year, which referenced Jeffrey Epstein. Back in October, McAfee said that if he was found hanged behind bars like Epstein, “it would be no fault of mine”. While speaking about prison life, he said that he is “content” and the food is also good. The eccentric entrepreneur, however, went on to say that if he hangs himself, like Epstein, it will be no fault of his.

I am content in here. I have friends.



The food is good. All is well.



Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2020

McAfee was found hanging in his Barcelona cell, just hours after a Spanish court ruled that he would be extradited to the US to face federal tax evasion charges. His October tweet referenced millionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who hanged himself in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. But the post was part of a long string of posts by McAfee since he was jailed in Spain that month - many of them making light of his situation.

McAfee had also tweeted saying, “Prison is no worse then (sic) living in your mother-in-law’s house. With an overbearing spouse and ten children”. “Prison rule #3,” he tweeted a week later. “Never snitch to the guards for any offense”. “I have been move again to an even more undesirable cell block and my new friend said: ‘if someone steals from you stab them when they’re not looking. Not my style”.

There is much sorrow in prison, disguised as hostility.



The sorrow is plainly visible even in the most angry faces.



I'm old and content with food and a bed but for the young prison is a horror - a reflection of the minds of those who conceived them. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 10, 2021

McAfee passes away at 75

Meanwhile, McAfee was named in a 10-count federal indictment in Tennessee in October and charged with evading millions of dollars in income taxes. Following the tax evasion and securities fraud charges, McAfee was kept in the Brians 2 Penitentiary in Barcelona since the arrest in October 2020. Javier Villalba, In a Spanish court hearing conducted last month, the 75-year old entrepreneur appealed to not be sent to the United States for conviction. However, the court's decision was in favour of his extradition to the United States, soon after the news of John McAfee’s apparent suicide came in.

McAfee's lawyer has stated that the software creator died by hanging himself in his cell as he was afraid to be convicted in the United States. John McAfee had been avoiding the US authorities for a long time. He was cited in Tennessee for tax evasion charges and then in New York for cryptocurrency fraud. As stated earlier, McAfee was arrested in October 2020 while he was trying to evade Istanbul.

