The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Tuesday, 18 October, denied that his reference to "jungle" in his remarks was "racist." Borrell apologised for his remarks if some people felt offended by the statement. His statement comes after Borrell referred to "Europe" as a "garden" and most of the rest of the world as a "jungle" that "could invade the garden" at the inauguration of the European Diplomatic Academy in Belgium on October 13.

EU Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's remarks prompted criticism from the United Arab Emirates. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation summoned Paulsen, Acting Head of the Mission at the EU Delegation to the UAE to give an explanation of the statement. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) labelled Borrell's remarks as "racist" and "discriminatory." In a blog post on 18 October, Borrell said that his reference to a "jungle" was to increasing examples of countries using force, blackmail and intimidation which he described as a "lawless world and disorder." He emphasised that his reference to "jungle" has no "racist, cultural or geographical connotation" and added that "jungle" is everywhere, including in Ukraine.

Last week I gave a speech at the College of Europe. The metaphor I used has caused offense because it was misunderstood. I would like to put the record straight in my new blog posthttps://t.co/FcVeUukncr pic.twitter.com/SNoIH8lp3a — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 18, 2022

"We face a world of power politics with the weaponisation of interdependence and more examples of countries using force, intimidation and blackmail to get their way. The growth of this lawless world and disorder is what I meant when talking about the jungle," Josep Borrell said in the blog post. "My reference to jungle has no racist, cultural or geographical connotation. Indeed and unfortunately, the “jungle” is everywhere, including today in Ukraine," he added.

Some misinterpreted metaphor as 'colonial Euro-centrism': Borrell

Borrell underscored that some have misinterpreted the metaphor as "colonial Euro-centrism" and apologised for the remarks if some felt offended. He admitted that some disliked the use of the "garden" and "jungle" metaphors as it has been used by "US neo-conservatives" and added that he is "far" from "this school of political thought." He stressed that he is opposed to racism or contempt towards anyone and said that he was telling students in Bruges and EU ambassadors, not to "barricade" in Europe's world by building walls but to engage more with the rest of the world, "with an open spirit."

"The metaphor of the garden” and the jungle is not my invention. Some truly dislike it because, among others, it has been used by US neo-conservatives, but I am far from this school of political thought," Borrell said in the blog post.

Image: AP