Kidnapped French Girl, 8, Found With Mother In Switzerland

An eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her grandmother's home in eastern France on April 13 has been rescued from Switzerland. French prosecutors said that after a massive search the girl named Mia, was found with her mother Lola Montemaggi inside a factory in the Swiss municipality of Sainte-Croix. French prosecutor François Pérain said that the girl was found in good health.

French girl rescued in Switzerland

Mia's mother Lola Montemaggi was taken into Swiss police custody, reported the BBC News. The 28-year-old was arrested along with five others accused of helping her. The authorities had previously said that the girl had been abducted in Poulieras in the Vosges area by three men who gave her to her mother 20 minutes later. No violence was used on the girl.

François Pérain said that on Sunday that investigators found evidence that the mother and daughter entered Switzerland on the day of the abduction. They had stayed in a hotel in Estavayer-le-Lac, near the French border. They then went to Neuchatel, a nearby place, where they were hosted by a woman for another night. They were taken to the factory the next day.

A psychologist and social worker would take care of Mia before handing her over to her grandmother. Custody of the girl was given to her maternal grandmother in January after her mother had told the family court that she wanted to "live on the margins of society". Five men who were accused of getting involved in the case had been arrested. Three of them have been allegedly been accused of carrying out the kidnapping. The search was conducted at the home of one of the suspects and a script to be read to the grandmother was found in the house. The suspects have alleged that they were asked over the internet to carry out the plot.

