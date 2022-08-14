Latvian President Egils Levits Supports Ban On Issuing Tourist Visas To Russian Citizens

Latvian President Egils Levits has called for considering the policy of issuing residence permits to Russian citizens. In his address at the 23rd Annual Meeting of politically repressed people in Ikskile, Levits called for reviewing residence permits and visas already issued to Russian nationals in Latvia and cancellation of citizenship for those supporting Moscow's offensive. He underscored that Latvia, Finland, Estonia, the Czech Republic and other like-minded nations should call on the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian nationals.

"I believe that Latvia, together with Finland, Estonia, the Czech Republic and other like-minded countries, should put forward a demand at the European level to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens. This will be additional sanctions against Russia," Egils Levits said in his address. "I also think that at the same time the residence permits and visas already issued in Latvia should be reviewed. Those who support Russian aggression should have them cancelled. However, in any case, they should not in principle be extended, except in specific proven special circumstances," he added.

Egils Levits further said, "The trade in residence permits by previous governments, their unjustified generosity in issuing residence permits to Russian citizens, behind which only the vested interests of some political dealers were hidden, created security risks and promoted bilingualism. It is time to reconsider this unsuccessful and dangerous policy." In his address, Egils Levits stressed that Russia has always been a "threat" to its neighbours. Levits stated that residence permits should not be issued to permanent residents of Latvia who will take Russian citizenship. He asserted that these people should leave Latvia. Egils Levits said that Latvia has not issued a single tourist visa to Russians since Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine. He affirmed that Latvia supports the supply of necessary military equipment for Ukraine and tough sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy calls on West to ban entry of Russian citizens

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all Western nations to ban entry for all Russians. In an interview with The Washington Post, Zelenskyy stressed that "the most important sanctions are to close the borders because the Russians are taking away someone else's land." Meanwhile, Estonia on August 11 announced its decision to no longer allow the entry of Russian nationals who have Schengen visas issued by Estonia.

The decision regarding the ban on entry of Russians with Estonia-issued Schengen visas will take effect on August 18, according to the statement issued by the Estonian Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The decision was announced by Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu. An exception has been made in the decision for students studying in Estonia. The students will be able to extend their residence permits for one year. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Estonian FM Urmas Reinsalu said that Estonia has decided to not allow Russians with Schengen visas granted by Estonia and called on other nations to take similar measures.

🇪🇪 has decided to no longer accept people from Russia, who are #Schengen visa holders that has been granted by 🇪🇪, to enter the country. I call on other governments to follow such steps. — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) August 11, 2022

