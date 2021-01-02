Legion Of Honour: France Awards COVID-19 Responders With Highest Order Of Merit

In a notable gesture of respect, the French government has awarded the Legion of Honour orders of merit to hundreds of frontline COVID-19 responders. As the French government's official gazette announcement on Friday, while more than a thousand people received the most prestigious state award, France gave most awards to those involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For almost a year, the entire population of France, like the population of other countries, has been facing a serious health crisis with unprecedented consequences. Many compatriots have made their professional and voluntary contributions, showing impressive commitment. Sixty-three percent of people are awarded under these decrees mainly for participation in response against the epidemic," said the Journal Officiel.

While doctors and nurses were mostly among the people who received the award, the honour was also bestowed upon some of the medical workers who died in the line of duty.

France awards the Legion of Honour to public figures for their achievements in the fields of science, sports, culture, technology, military and economics. It is the highest award for civil and military merits in France, set up by French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.

(With Agency Inputs)