‘Let Ireland live’: Police, Protesters Clash At Anti-Lockdown Demonstrations In Dublin

Hundreds of Irish residents, on February 27, took to the streets as a part of a demonstration that eventually resulted in a violent clash between protesters and the police. The demonstration, which called on authorities to end the country’s stringent lockdown, saw scores of people trying to march to the City Centre in the Irish capital of Dublin. Protesters, many of whom were dressed in T-shirts carrying the logo of the far-right Nationalist Party, carried posters and placards reading “End the lockdown”, “Let Ireland live” amongst others.

A violent conflict between the two parties began when a man fired two firework rockets at the police at point-blank range. Police subsequently charged the crowd with batons and arrested 23 people. While nothing is known about the casualties on the protestors' side, it has been reported that one police officer was hospitalised and several others injured.

Third lockdown

The Irish government recently extended the country's third lockdown, imposed late December, till April. While schools have been allowed to reopen, the move has attracted flak from citizens. "All the non-essential businesses, restaurants, pubs and gyms are to remain shut, the government "stay home" advice has been renewed and a five-kilometre (three-mile) limit travel limit will continue", the Irish premier said in a televised address. The European nation has reported over 219,592 COVID-19 cases till now.

Garda and crowds clash at protest in Dublin Ireland 27 Feb 2021https://t.co/ZepCHDUdDL pic.twitter.com/kA0ZqcugfL — conspiracyguy (@donkamion78) February 27, 2021

While Ireland has extended its lockdown, Portugal, another European country could soon end its lockdown due to a plunge in the COVID caseload. However, a study suggested that sticking with the lockdown, and keeping schools closed, through the end of March would bring down the number of COVID-19 intensive care unit patients to around 300. There are currently almost 900 in ICUs, which are under severe strain. Experts noted, however, that it could take weeks before a reduction in the number of infections lowers the number of hospitalizations.

