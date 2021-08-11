Lithuania Condemns China's Decision To Recall Its Envoy; Taiwan Lauds 'courageous' Stance

A day after China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and expelled the Baltic nation’s top representative to Beijing, Lithuania said it is determined to pursue mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan. This comes after Lithuania announced to allow self-governing Taiwan to open an office in Vilnius under its own name. Subsequently, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry issued a statement: "While regretting this move of China, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry takes this opportunity to reiterate that in line with the One-China principle Lithuania is determined to pursue mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan as many other countries in the European Union and the rest of the world does."

Tensions between China and Lithuania have escalated in recent months

It is worth noting that Lithuania does not yet have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but it maintains increasingly friendly relations with Taipei. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Tensions between China and Lithuania have escalated in recent months. According to Taiwan News, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the establishment of a representative office in Taiwan and other Asian countries is not intended to counter China but to reach out to the Indo-Pacific region out of national interest.

US comes in support of Lithuania:

We stand with our Ally Lithuania and condemn the People's Republic of China's recent retaliatory actions recalling their ambassador in Vilnius and demanding Lithuania recall its ambassador in Beijing. The U.S. supports our European partners as they develop ties with Taiwan. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) August 10, 2021

Taiwan lauded Lithuania's stand

We applaud #Lithuania's🇱🇹 courageous & principled stance on #Taiwan🇹🇼. Friendship, cooperation & respect are the bedrock of positive international engagement. As forces for good, we'll continue working together to safeguard freedom & democracy for the benefit of our citizens. https://t.co/gUpT4RD85T — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 11, 2021

Recently, Vilnius pulled out of China's 17+1 cooperation forum with central and eastern European states. The Foreign Minister even urged other EU member countries to follow suit amid worsening ties between the 27-member bloc and China. Meanwhile, Taiwan lauded Lithuania and called the recent move a "courageous and principled stance. Taking to Twitter, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said Lithuania and Taiwan will continue working together to safeguard freedom and democracy for the benefit of "our citizens". "We applaud Lithuania's courageous and principled stance on Taiwan. Friendship, cooperation and respect are the bedrock of positive international engagement. As forces for good, we'll continue working together to safeguard freedom and democracy for the benefit of our citizens," the ministry wrote on its Twitter handle.

(With inputs from ANI and Twitter)

(Image Credit: ANI/AP/@GitanasNauseda)