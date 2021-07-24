Macron Meets Japan PM Suga, Hails 'exceptional' Partnership In Indo-Pacific

French President Emmanuel Macron on July 24 met his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga after watching the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony. Macron is in Japan for the virus-postponed Summer Games, and the two leaders held a 15-minutes conference, following by a one-on-one lunch meeting that lasted about 80 minutes. While taking to Twitter, Macron said that Japan and France have an “exceptional” partnership in the Indo-Pacific.

“At a time when we are all fighting against the virus, striving for recovery, this partnership is a strength," the French president added.

Avec le Premier ministre @sugawitter, nous avons fait le point sur la feuille de route entre le Japon et la France. Notre partenariat est d’exception dans l'indo-pacifique. À l’heure où nous luttons tous contre le virus, où nous engageons la relance, ce partenariat est une force. pic.twitter.com/BZWQziNxQJ — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 24, 2021

Japan, France vow to cooperate in Indo-Pacific

According to NikkeiAsia, the two leaders said that both the countries would push for maritime security and infrastructure development in coastal countries in the Indo-Pacific region, in accordance with the roadmap on Japan-France cooperation agreed on in 2019. Following the meeting, Suga reportedly said that he is “happy” that there is a “concrete cooperation” in progress between Paris and Tokyo for a free and open Indo-Pacific. In their meeting, Suga and Macron also spoke about human rights infringements by the Chinese government in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Further, on the coronavirus measures, Macron and Suga reportedly agreed on the importance of securing vaccines fairly. They also shared hopes for resuming movements across borders. Macron said that he hoped to work closely with Japan in the region, which includes French territories.

According to the joint statement, they said they even discussed the fight against climate change, which is “not a constraint but an opportunity for innovation and job creation”. They also touched on the issue of parental abduction in Japan, which does not offer joint custody for children in cases of divorce or separation. "The two countries are working to strengthen their dialogue while prioritising the children's best interests," it said.

Japan PM meets foreign dignitaries

Meanwhile, Macron met Suga as part of a series of meetings with foreign dignitaries. Suga even met with the presidents of Poland, Switzerland, Armenia and Kosovo, as well as Montenegro's prime minister and Turkmenistan's deputy prime minister. US First Lady Jill Biden also met with the Japanese Prime Minister ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.

(Image: Twitter)

