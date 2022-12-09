Last Updated:

Macron Says 'small Revolution' Begins As France Makes Condoms Free For People Aged 18-25

Amid high rate of STDs, France will give free condoms to those who are aged between 18 to 25 in the year 2023 and will have small revolution for contraception.

France will give free condoms to those who are aged between 18 to 25 in the year 2023. While debating on health with youngsters in Fontaine-le-Comte, a suburb of Poitiers in western France, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron said: "In pharmacies, condoms will be free for those aged 18 to 25 from January 1, it's a small revolution for contraception." The same was tweeted by the President, where he shared his concern about the rise in sexually transmitted diseases among young people and announced that the France government will give free condom. 

France announces free condoms

While talking about health and sex education, Macron said “We are not very good on this subject. The reality is very, very different from the theory. It's an area where we need to much better educate our teachers.” This comes after the country faced increased cases of STDs. The plan to make condoms available for free came after the France government offered free birth control to all women under 25 years of age focused on those below 18 and would ensure that young women did not stop taking contraception if they could not afford it. The health authorities have estimated that the rate of STDs increased by about 30% in 2020 and 2021 in France. In France, condoms are already reimbursed by the national healthcare system if they are prescribed by a doctor or midwife.

