French President Emmanuel Macron scolded US President Joe Biden for warnings that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon." Macron told a presser that Biden, as a leader taken seriously, shall choose his words carefully. The US leader stated that one must not underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons, shocking the world and triggering panic over a nuclear war outbreak. Biden was speaking at a Democratic fundraiser when he made the controversial statement.

“We must speak with prudence when commenting on such matters,” Macron reportedly said at the European Union summit in Prague. “I have always refused to engage in political fiction, and especially … when speaking of nuclear weapons,” he added. “On this issue, we must be very careful," he was reported as saying.

In an extraordinarily confident remark about the possibility of a nuclear war, Biden said at standard fundraising that Putin was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” he continued. Biden noted that the nuclear threat from Russia's Putin is real “because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming.” US officials scrambled to justify Biden's comments, saying that his claims were not the result of any new intelligence from Russia and that the US has no evidence that Putin might pull the trigger on deterrent forces.

US HHS buys anti-radiation pills after Putin issued nuke threat

It was also learnt that the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has already spent an estimated $290 million to purchase the anti-radiation drugs as Russia's President Putin sent nuclear warnings to the US and Europe. Drug Nplate is developed by Amgen, based in Thousand Oaks, California, that treats acute radiation syndrome (ARS). ARS, also known as radiation sickness, occurs when a person’s entire body is exposed to a high dose of penetrating radiation, reaching internal organs in a matter of seconds. Symptoms of ARS injuries include impaired blood clotting as a result of low platelet counts, which can lead to uncontrolled and life-threatening bleeding, HHS explained in a statement.

As Russia annexed four of the occupied Ukrainian territories in the eastern Donbass region, Zelenskyy expedited a formal application to the US-led bloc NATO seeking candidature into the alliance. Ukraine's leader also made controversial remarks stating that NATO must do “preventive strikes” against Russia so it is unable to use nuclear weapons first, prompting a fierce response from the Kremlin that said Ukraine was calling for a WWIII.