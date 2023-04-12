Macron's Call For 'strategic Autonomy' Finds Resonance Among Many, Says Charles Michel

European Council President Charles Michel has said that many European leaders are warming up towards French President Emmanuel Macron's push for "strategic autonomy" away from the United States. This comes amidst controversy surrounding Macron's comments urging Europe to resist becoming "America's followers." Michel, as per a report from Politico, noted that Macron's position is not isolated, and reflects a broader shift in the views of EU leaders.

"There has been a leap forward on strategic autonomy compared to several years ago," he said, in an interview with La Faute à Europe, which is a French television show. "On the issue of the relationship with the United States, it's clear that there can be nuances and sensitivities around the table of the European Council. Some European leaders wouldn't say things the same way that Emmanuel Macron did ... I think quite a few really think like Emmanuel Macron," he added.

Many in Europe have desired more strategic autonomy for a long time, but attaining it in the real world has proved more elusive.

Macron's comments have been the target of criticism

The French President made the controversial remarks after his trip to China with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He gave the interview to Politico whilst flying back to France from China. The interview drew a lot of attention due to Macron's outspoken nature. In fact, many statements of Macron were not published because after the interview, the Elysee Palace, the French President's office, asked Politico to not publish some statements.

Europe won't blindly follow US on all issues, says Michel

Those statements were even sharper and more direct. Many in the US and in Europe criticised the French president. A widespread sentiment was that why should US be bothered about Europe and protect Europe from Russian threat if countries in Europe can't be bothered about other regions of the world. Michel said that the relationship with the US remains important but that doesn't mean Europe will blindly follow US on all issues.