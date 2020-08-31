Montenegro Witnesses Tense Elections With Pro-Serb Opposition Looking To Form Government

A coalition led by the pro-Serb Democratic Front (DF) has claimed victory over the ruling pro-Western party in Montenegro's tense parliamentary election, as per the unofficial tally on Sunday, August 30.

The unofficial tally shows a tough close neck in neck fight in the tiny Balkan state elections, with the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), the Bosniak and Albanian National Minority Party, the Social Democrat Ivan Brajovic, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) among the parties claiming the remaining seats.

According to the reports, the election is fuelled by a dispute over a law on religious rights staunchly opposed by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church. In addendum to this, the issue has sparked divisions in the small nation of 620,000 people that challenged its traditional Slavic allies Serbia and Russia to become independent in 2006 and join NATO in 2017.

According to the reports, some 540,000 voters were puzzled whether to keep in power the Democratic Party of Socialists which remains the longest-serving government in Montenegro for some 30 years.

The state election commission was reported to have said some 75% of eligible voters showed huge interest in election forming queues outside the polling stations on a very hot and humid day. The ruling party has resulted in Montenegro gaining independence peacefully from much larger neighboring Serbia and become a part of NATO with the support of the European Union despite strong opposition from Russia.

As per reports, Nela Savkovic Vukcevic from the ruling DPS party said that based on about 60% of votes counted, the party will win nearly 38% of votes which enables them to form the government with their traditional allies.

On the other hand, the leader of the opposition Zdravko Krivokapic attacked the ruling party by saying that “the regime has fallen” after a vote count by the Center for Monitoring and Research, an independent group. As per reports, the complete official results are expected to be declared on Monday.

