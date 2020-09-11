Moria Migrants: Germany, France Offer To Take In 400 Unaccompanied Refugee Children

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to take on the responsibility of 400 unaccompanied minors from the Moria migrant camp in Greece on Tuesday, September 08. The children will be moved to other parts of the European Union as per the deal.

This declaration comes after a large fire broke out in Greece’s largest refugee camp on September 9, forcing thousands of migrants to flee the facility.

EU must embrace 'shared responsibility': Merkel

As per reports, during a panel discussion Thursday in Berlin, Angela Merkel called upon other European Union nations to accept their ‘shared responsibility’ when it comes to dealing with the migrant crisis. The German Chancellor added that the offer to accept the unaccompanied minors was just the first step towards accepting responsibility and over time more steps will need to be followed.

In addition to Germany and France, the Netherlands has also offered to accept 100 families with children from the Moria migrant camp which is home to some 13,000 people. Following a coronavirus outbreak in the camp, it was put under indefinite lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Moria migrant camp was set up back in 2015-16 and was constituted to handle the massive wave of migration into Europe. The camp is currently occupied by people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and was originally designed to house 2,750 people.

As per reports, authorities conducting a preliminary investigation into the blaze have stated that the fire was started deliberately by residents. Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas has said, “Some people do not respect the country that is hosting them, and they strive to prove they are not looking for a passport to a better life”.

(Input Credit AP)

