Moria Migrants: Greece Sends Three Ships To Help Shelter 13,000 Refugees After Fire

In a humanitarian gesture, Greece has send three ships to help thousands of Moria camp migrants who lost their shelter after a second fire took over the country's largest refugee camp. According to reports, the blaze has left about 3,500 living in and around the Lesbos island camp homeless.

Moria migrant camps burn down

As the news of the first fire reached Greek authorities, the migration ministry said it was deploying measures to ensure that no family is left homeless. However, the second fire put halt to all rescue efforts. The European Union has over the years made various attempts to resettle migrants in different countries. However, very few people were transferred from the Moria camps of Greece.

Moreover, during a panel discussion Thursday in Berlin, Angela Merkel called upon other European Union nations to accept their ‘shared responsibility’ when it comes to dealing with the migrant crisis. The German Chancellor added that the offer to accept the unaccompanied minors was just the first step towards accepting responsibility and over time more steps will need to be followed.

Moria migrant camp was set up back in 2015-16 and was constituted to handle the massive wave of migration into Europe. The camp is currently occupied by people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and was originally designed to house 2,750 people.

As per reports, authorities conducting a preliminary investigation into the blaze have stated that the fire was started deliberately by residents. Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas has said, “Some people do not respect the country that is hosting them, and they strive to prove they are not looking for a passport to a better life”.

