NATO Allies Approve Finland & Sweden's Accession Protocols; 'Truly Historic'

On July 5, the 30 NATO allies approved the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland, sending the two nations' membership bids to the alliance capitals for legislative approval. The move exacerbates Russia's strategic isolation in the aftermath of its February invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

“This is truly a historic moment for Finland, for Sweden and for NATO,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde tweeted, "Just took part in historic NAC meeting where and accession protocols were signed by all NATO allies. Thank you for your support! Now the process of ratification by each of the Allies begins. Look forward to working together in ensuring our collective security. #WeAreNATO. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of the Mission of Finland to NATO wrote, "One more important step forward. Today, #NATO Allies signed the Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden. We want to extend a sincere thank you to all Allies. The next step on the road towards membership is the ratification process in all national parliaments. #FinlandNATO. (sic)"

Turkey still poses a problem for nations' final inclusion as members

The 30 ambassadors and permanent representatives formally approved the decisions made at last week's NATO summit, when the alliance made the historic decision to invite Russia's neighbour Finland and Scandinavian partner Sweden to join the military club. Despite the alliance's agreement, parliamentary approval in member state Turkey could still pose a problem for their final inclusion as members.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that if the two countries fail to fully meet Turkey's demand to extradite terror suspects with ties to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled cleric accused of a failed 2016 coup in Turkey, Ankara could still block the process. He stated that Turkey's Parliament could refuse to ratify the agreement. It is a significant threat because NATO membership must be formally approved by all 30 member states, giving each a blocking right.

The signing of accession protocols on July 5 already brings both countries closer to NATO. They had already attended some meetings involving issues that directly affected them as close partners. They can attend all ambassadorial meetings as official invitees, even if they do not yet have voting rights.

