NATO To Strengthen Defence Across Entire Territory, Not Only In Eastern Flank: Stoltenberg

In his latest remarks, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Monday that the military alliance intends to bolster its defence capabilities not only in the Eastern flank but across its entire territory. He made this statement at an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of Spain's accession to NATO. "Honoured to mark 40 years of Spain's membership in NATO with HM King Felipe & PM @sanchezcastejon. You are providing great contributions to our shared security & the transatlantic bond. I look forward to continuing the adaptation of our Alliance at the NATOSummit in Madrid [sic]," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Speaking at the event, Stoltenberg said that nobody can tell exactly when the Ukraine crisis would come to an end and that the alliance should be prepared for long-lasting hostility. The NATO chief further said that the intergovernmental military alliance will design the course for the next decade at the forthcoming Madrid summit, which is scheduled to take place on June 29-30. He further stated that the alliance would also reset deterrence and defensive strategies for a more perilous world.

Honoured to mark 40 years of #Spain's membership in #NATO with HM King Felipe & PM @sanchezcastejon. You are providing great contributions to our shared security & the transatlantic bond. I look forward to continuing the adaptation of our Alliance at the #NATOSummit in #Madrid. pic.twitter.com/AFW66PDN4E — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) May 30, 2022

"We will also deepen our cooperation with like-minded countries and organizations, including the European Union and countries in the Indo-Pacific," Stoltenberg said in a statement. According to him, Finland and Sweden are also anticipated to attend the summit, given their "historic applications" for the membership bid in the 30-member alliance. The Secretary-General also outlined that Spain is currently providing crucial security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in order to maintain the war-torn country's right to self-defence as stipulated in the United Nations Charter. "As we look to the future, Spain will continue to play a key role in our Alliance, because in this age of increasing global competition, our unity is our strength," Stoltenberg added.

About NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a 30-member intergovernmental military alliance. The organisation was established in the aftermath of World War II to implement the North Atlantic Treaty, which was signed on April 4, 1949. The alliance is a collective security arrangement in which NATO's independent member states commit to defending each other in the event of an external attack. Since the end of the Cold War, the alliance has been involved in military operations in the Balkans, the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, among other places.

Image: AP