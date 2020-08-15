Nestle Sued By French Fishing Federation Over Thousands Of Dead Fishes Discovered In River

The head of a French fishing federation has filed a lawsuit against the multinational food and drink processing conglomerate, Nestlé after thousands of fish were found dead in a river in north-eastern France. The prefecture posted constant updates about tonnes of fish being reported dead in the Aisne rover over the weekend near to the Nestlé factory. Media reports have suggested that the deaths occurred due to the decrease in levels of oxygen in the water. Currently, the tests are underway to determine the actual reason for the pollution.

Heaps of dead fish were found near Challerange, 50km (31 miles) from Reims and the president of the Ardennes Fishing Federation Michel Adam has reportedly said that the organisation has lodged a complaint against Nestlé France for pollution and violation of article 432.2 of the environmental code. Adding that the damage caused is of ‘several thousand euros’, he said that everything in an area of seven kilometres in length and 30 metres in width has died.

According to international media reports, Adam said that they have already recovered at least three tonnes of dead fish and there are still some left. The dead sea animals included over 14 species including protected ones such as eels and lamprey. He also noted that, despite being associated with the federation for more than four decades, he has ‘never seen pollution of this magnitude’.

Nestlé factory confirmed ‘involuntary overflow’

Media reports have also stated that Nestlé factory in Challenrange has also confirmed an ‘occasional and involuntary overflow’ of biological sludge effluent. However, the factor that manufactures powdered milk, also said that the substance did not have any chemicals and was released from its wastewater treatment plant during the weekend.

Company’s official has been quoted by French media saying that as soon as they learned about the incident, they had ordered the halt of production and ended the spill that according to the official lasted for at least three hours on the evening of August 9. The river is being cleaned by several volunteer fishermen and firefighters and a dam has also been put up to reduce the pollution.

Image: representative/unsplash