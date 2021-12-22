Netherlands: Omicron Responsible For 10-15% Of New COVID Cases In The Country

The Omicron variant is responsible for 10-15% of new positive COVID cases in the Netherlands, according to Jaap van Dissel, chairman of the country's outbreak control committee. The number of positive COVID cases continues to double every 2.5 days, according to the scientist, Dutch Broadcasting Foundation reported.

The Netherlands declared on Sunday that a lockdown would be implemented until January 14 to stop the spread of the Omicron variant. Bars, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, museums, theatres, gyms, and stores that do not offer necessary products have all been closed. Despite the fact that over 65% of the population is properly vaccinated, the country has seen a spike in positive COVID cases.

Despite a lockdown, Dissel believes that strain on the country's healthcare system will increase in the coming weeks. There is no solid evidence that the new coronavirus strain is less likely to produce infection as severe as earlier strains, according to Dissel.

Dutch Broadcasting Foundation reported, during a parliamentary briefing, the scientist stated that, "Even amid a lockdown, we can expect 100 to 150 hospitalisations a day, assuming that the Omicron strain will provoke the same number of hospitalisations as the Delta variant."

Netherlands imposed new regulations for third-nation travellers

Following the government's countrywide lockdown enforced earlier this week due to the Omicron variant, the Dutch authorities have issued additional arrival criteria for third-country nationals. Beginning December 22, all arrivals from third countries, regardless of vaccination status, must submit a pre-departure test, according to an official press release. Additionally, immigrants with a vaccine or recovery certificate from very high-risk locations are needed to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, with the option to stop the quarantine on the fifth day if a negative test result is presented.

“All travellers from the age of 12 years from outside the EU/Schengen need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result for travel to the Netherlands. This needs to be a NAAT/PCR test with the sample taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure or an antigen test with the sample taken a maximum of 24 hours before departure. This includes travellers with proof of vaccination or recovery,” the press release stated.

Travellers who have returned from places where a virus variation has tested positive for Coronavirus, as well as those who live with them and all other contacts, must self-quarantine for 10 days. Furthermore, regardless of their quarantine duty, the Dutch authorities advise travellers to complete the declaration form.

According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there have been 151 positive cases of the Omicron variant in the Netherlands to date. Furthermore, according to World Health Organization (WHO), 99,949 positive COVID cases were reported in the country in the last week, with 357 deaths.

