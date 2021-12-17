Netherlands: Royal Family Breach COVID Rules For Hosting Princess Amalia's Birthday Party

The Dutch royal family has reportedly admitted that it was wrong to breach the country's COVID-19 restrictions by hosting a party for Princess Amalia. The Dutch royal family had organised an outdoor party for the Princess on her 18th birthday during the weekend, CNN reported. King Willem-Alexander has admitted that it was “not right” to throw a party outside the COVID-19 guidelines given by the government.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a letter to lawmakers at the parliament has informed that 21 guests had attended the party organised by the royal family for their daughter Princess Amalia. The royal family threw a birthday party near the royal palace on Saturday, as per the CNN report. In the letter, Rutte further stated that the guests who attended the party were vaccinated and followed social distance and were also asked to take the COVID-19 test. The Prime Minister in the letter informed the lawmakers that the birthday celebrations that were initially planned had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Princess Amalia birthday party

Rutte said that the King told him that it was “not right” to organise the party and called it a “sensible response”. As per the COVID-19 restrictions in the countries, people are not allowed to host more than four people over the age of 13 at their house in a single day. Expressing her views on the party, lawmaker Eva van Esch stated that the rules applied to everyone and all the people must follow the COVID-19 measures, reported CNN.

COVID-19 restrictions in the Netherlands

The Dutch government extended the country's lockdown until January 14, according to AP. The government on Tuesday, 14 December, ordered the closure of elementary schools a week early for the Christmas holidays as the country continues to battle COVID-19. Bars, restaurants and other public meeting places that had been closing at 5 pm since November 28, have to now follow similar restrictions through the holiday season.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP