Nobel Body Slams Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Over War & Humanitarian Disaster In Tigray

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the coveted Nobel Peace Prize, has slammed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the war and humanitarian disaster in the country's Tigray's area. It is to mention that Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 in part for ending one of Africa's longest-running wars with Eritrea. As per the reports of AP News, the Norwegian Nobel Committee stated on Thursday that as Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Abiy Ahmed has a special obligation to end the violence and contribute to peace.

The Nobel Committee also stated that it must be stressed that Abiy Ahmed's prize was awarded based on his accomplishments and the legitimate expectations that existed in 2019, adding that the historical backdrop featured an authoritarian ruling system and widespread ethnic conflicts. Once political tensions escalated into war, Abiy's administration authorised the Eritrean military into Tigray in November 2020, according to AP News. Since late June, Ethiopia's government has withheld practically all food and medical aid from Tigray, killing tens of thousands of people and putting hundreds at risk of starvation.

The humanitarian situation is grave

Norwegian Nobel Committee's chair, Berit Reiss-Andersen said that the humanitarian situation is grave, and it is unacceptable that humanitarian relief does not emerge to a significant extent. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday stated that nowhere in the world anyone is experiencing horror like Tigray, adding that the WHO had tried to obtain permission to transport medicines into Tigray, according to AP News.

Relief workers stated that airstrikes continue to kill civilians in Tigray with a weekend strike killing more than 50 people. On Monday, another airstrike killed 17 people, the same day that President Joe Biden expressed worry about the situation with Abiy. The Nobel Committee in Norway also stated that it is not their responsibility to make ongoing commentary on Ethiopian developments.

Obstruction of humanitarian supplies

Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth stated that the Ethiopian government's obstruction of humanitarian supplies, which is needed by millions of people in the region, is a major concern, according to DW News. He claims that this is not a punishment for Tigrayan troops but the people are being punished in Tigray.

(Inputs from AP News)

(Image: AP)